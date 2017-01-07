Major traffic delays on I-35 in Temple

Major traffic delays are expected along I-35 in Temple due to construction Saturday night.

A full main lane closer will begin at 7 p.m. Workers will be demolishing both the Nugent Ave bridge and the Industrial Boulevard Bridge.

Southbound traffic will detour to Loop 363 around the west side of Temple. Northbound traffic will exit just before Nugent and take the access road.

Construction is expected to be done by 12 p.m Sunday.