Male pedestrian dies after SUVs attempt to avoid crash in Killeen

A male pedestrian was killed when he was hit by an SUV around 6:39 a.m. Wednesday on IH-14 in Killeen.

The victim was walking northbound across the highway when a driver in an SUV driving eastbound in the center lane spotted the victim and suddenly braked to avoid hitting him, according to police. When the SUV braked, another SUV behind the first took evasive action and veered toward the inside lane to avoid hitting the first one, according to investigators. By doing so, the second SUV ended up fatally striking the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was transported to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead 40 minutes later by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.

Killeen Police Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez identified the victim as 21-year-old Tariq Allen.

"The Killeen Police Department Traffic Unit would like to remind citizens that it is a violation of the law to cross a controlled access highway and they need to use the walkover bridge for pedestrian traffic," Miramontez wrote in a press release.

