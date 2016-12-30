Ark. teacher resigns after racist Facebook comments about Obama

MALVERN, Ark. (KTHV) -- An Arkansas high school teacher recently resigned after making racist comments on social media.

Former science teacher, Trent Bennett resigned from his teaching position at Malvern High School, following his racist comments regarding Barack and Michelle Obama. Bennett posted the comments on THV11's Facebook page on December 24.

In the post, he referred to The First Lady as "Michelle Obummer... America's First Chimp." He continued his racist targeting toward the First Family stating that he was glad to see "that nasty chimp and her spider monkey hubby gone for good."

He also repeatedly made claims that President Obama was "from Kenya."

In his resignation, he stated that he acknowledges that the posts were "disrespectful and offensive." In addition to quitting, Bennett has deleted his social media accounts.