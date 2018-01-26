Man admits involvement in shooting to Cameron Police

Photo: Cameron Police (Photo: KCEN)

Cameron PD arrested a man Friday afternoon after the man admitted to officers he fired shots at another person following an argument that took place, police said.

Officers were dispatched to 1500 blk N. Fannin Avenue in Cameron regarding a shots fired call. Cameron Dispatch said it received multiple 911 calls that a male driving a white Cadillac fled the area while officers were arriving at the scene.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they spoke with witnesses and subsequently located the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Quentel Westbrook, and his vehicle in the 1500 block of N. Jackson Avenue in Cameron.

Police said officers detained Westbrook for investigative purposes, and during the investigation, Westbrook stated that he did take a shot at another person due to an argument that took place because he thought the other person had a gun and would shoot him first.

According to Cameron PD, officers found a 9MM pistol stolen out of Florida that was used in the shooting.

Officers also found 25 grams of cocaine in Westbrook's Cadillac, police said.

Police found the individual whose car was struck by the alleged round and took a statement. Officers later determined the individual's car was struck with an alleged round that was fired by Westbrook at the scene.

No one was injured during the incident.

Westbrook was booked into Milam County Jail on the following charges: aggravated assault with deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of cocaine 4 grams – 200 Grams drug free zone.

