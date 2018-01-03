Man and woman escape major fire in Bell County

Two people escaped a large fire at a home in Bell County Wednesday afternoon.

The man and woman told authorities they were asleep inside the home when the fire began.

Central Bell County firefighters said the blaze broke out around 1 p.m. at 3605 Setter Dr. in Bell County near Belton.

Bell County Fire Marshal Steve Casey said he believes the fire was accidental.

Salado and Belton firefighters were called to assist Bell County fire crews at the scene.

The Red Cross was assisting the pair Wednesday afternoon. Two of their cats died in the fire. Their dog survived and was with them Wednesday afternoon.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

© 2018 KCEN-TV