Ruben Seniceros Jr, 35, in the Bell County Jail for the alleged sexual assault of a teen girl Photo: Bell County Sheriff's Deparment.

BELL COUNTY - A man is in the Bell County jail for allegedly assaulting a 15-year-old girl in November 2016.

A warrant was issued Friday for 35-year-old Ruben Seniceros Jr. after investigators found enough information and evidence in the case.

Seniceros was jailed for Sexual Assault of a child under the age of 17 and his bond is set at $75,000.

