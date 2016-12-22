Man arrested for arson of local homes

Dakota Eschberger, 19, arrested for arson of two Temple homes. - Photo: Bell County Sheriff's Office

TEMPLE - A man is in the Bell County Jail after being arrested Tuesday for arson of two homes.

Dakota William Eschberger, 19, was identified as the primary suspect of both fires by witnesses.

Officials said an arrest warrant was issued for Eschberger on December 17 after an extensive investigation led by the fire Marshal’s Office.

Officials said the house fires occurred on in the November on the 16th and 27th.

The first fire was reported at a house in the 300 block of North 7th street. Firefighters extinguished a small fire in a laundry room of a single story wood frame house. The second fire happened at a single story wood frame home in the 1300 block of South 23rd street. It was extinguished by the residents before firefighters arrived.

Eschberger’s bond has been set at $50,000.

