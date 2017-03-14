Man arrested for attempted murder in brutal Waco beating

WACO - Waco Police arrested a suspect for brutally beating a 69-year-old man early Monday evening.

Officers were initially dispatched to the AJ's Food Mart on Faulkner Lane in Waco, shortly after 5 p.m. While police were en route, they received information indicating a man had attacked another man.

When officers arrived, they found the 69-year-old victim lying in the parking lot of the convenience store. Witnesses told investigators another man got into an argument with the victim and beat him to the ground, stomping on his head, neck and throat numerous times, Waco Police told Channel 6 News.

While on the scene, police determined the attacker's name was Kenneth Dwayne Anderson, 63, and tracked him down three blocks away in the 400 block of Carver Avenue, Waco Police Sergeant Patrick Swanton said.

Anderson was arrested for attempted murder. Police said he was well-known to law enforcement, with prior arrests for weapons charges and evading arrest.

The victim, identified as Bobby Ray Stephens, was transported to Hillcrest Hospital, where he is being treated for spinal fractures and brain bleeds, in addition to other injuries from the assault. Waco Police were still investigating the attack Tuesday morning.

