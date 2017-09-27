BELLMEAD - What started as a request for a motel room in Bellmead quickly turned criminal, according to the clerk behind the counter. The woman told police that 39-year-old Leon Schmidt first approached her in the lobby asking about a room. She said the request was soon followed by a vulgar comment, then Schmidt moved to the side of the counter and exposed himself to her. She says the obscene gesture was repeated several times.

The clerk told police she tried processing Schmidt’s payment so he’d leave, but his credit card was declined. She says Schmidt then refused to leave when he was asked. That’s when she says she called police.

Officers made contact with Schmidt after arriving at the motel and took him into custody. He now faces charges of Indecent Exposure and Criminal Trespass. Other charges may be filed pending the outcome of a police investigation into the incident.

© 2017 KCEN-TV