Local man arrested for sexual assault of a 15-year-old boy

Donald Mitchell mugshot via Bell County Jail (Photo: Custom)

BELL COUNTY - A man has been arrested for the sexual assault of a 15-year-old male.

Donald Mitchell, 51, was transferred to Bell County Jail after being arrested Monday.

The initial report was made to the Bell County Sheriff's Department on May 7, when the victim claimed to have been sexually assaulted by Mitchell. Special Crime Unit conducted the investigation.

A warrant was issued on June 2 for the arrest of the 51-year-old for the sexual assault with a suggested bond of $35,000.

© 2017 KCEN-TV