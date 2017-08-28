Man arrested on aggravated assault charges for Killeen shooting

KILLEEN - A Killeen man is in the city jail aggravated assault charges in connection to a shooting last week n the 4400 block of Mattie Drive.

Justice of the peace Bill Cooke issued two warrants for the arrest of 20-year-old Derrick Lamont Smith Jr. Officials said officers found Smith Thursday at in the 300 block of Priest Drive.

On Monday August 21, officers located a woman with a gunshot wound. She was immediately transported Metroplex Hospital in stable condition and was later transported to Metroplex Hospital in stable condition.

Officials said a preliminary investigation revealed shots were fired after an altercation involving a group of people in the parking lot. Investigators were able to identify smith as the suspect in which two complains were issued charging him with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Smith is currently in the Killeen City Jail.

© 2017 KCEN-TV