Man arrives at Friends in Crisis shelter with gun shot wound, asks for help

KILLEEN - A man with gun shot wounds arrived at the Friends in Crisis Shelter in Killeen around 3:51 a.m. on Wednesday, searching for help, police said.

When offers arrived at the shelter within the 400 block of E Sprott Ave., they located the man and immediately transported him to Baylor Scott and White Hospital.

Killeen Police were told the victim was shot by an unknown person in the 1300 block of N 8th Street and then went to Friends in Crisis for help. Officers did locate gun shell casings in the reported location.

The victim is in his mid-30s and was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

