Man assaulted by suspects in Copperas Cove home burglary

Copperas Cove Police are investigating a Tuesday night burglary at a home located in the 2100 block of Terrace Drive.

Police were dispatched around 9:30 p.m. to the home about a burglary of a habitation where an assault occurred, according to officials.

When officers arrived at the scene, officers were told by the victim he heard a knock on the door and went to answer it. The victim approached the door and was struck in the face by it after it was kicked open by the suspects.

The suspects entered the home and began to assault the man – ordering him to remain on the ground.

Items including electronics and sword were stolen from the home.

Anyone with information on the case (2018-0206) are asked to contact Copperas Cove Police Department at 254-547-8222 or Crime Stoppers at 254-547-1111.

