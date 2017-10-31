Man dies after being ejected from pickup truck in Temple Tuesday morning

A man died after being ejected from a Ford pickup truck that crashed onto S. General Bruce Dr. in Temple around 4:25 a.m. Tuesday while trying to take exit 295 off I-35 south, according to Temple Police.

A witness called 911, and Justice of the Peace Don Engleking pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The Temple Police Department’s Accident Reconstructionist was dispatched to investigate, Temple Police Spokesperson Shawana Neely said.

No other details were immediately available.

