Man dies after being found unresponsive underneath home in McLennan County

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

The McLennan County Sheriff's Office said it was investigating a death that happened around 3 p.m. Thursday.

The 27-year-old man was found unresponsive underneath a home near Hallsburg, according to Mclennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara. First responders performed CPR and transported the man to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

There have been various reports about this being a possible electrocution. But, McNamara said it was too early to accurately say what caused the man's death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

© 2018 KCEN-TV