Man dies after crashing into tree in Waco

A man died Saturday morning after he crashed his 2011 Ford Explorer into a tree, Waco police said in a press release.

Police said the man crashed his vehicle into the tree around 11:15 a.m. Saturday in the 9300 block of Chapel Road.

Officers and EMTC found and identified the man as Robert G. Ohpirne.

Ohprine was transported to Baylor Scott & White-Hillcrest Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police Ohprine may have had some type of physical problem before the crash.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

