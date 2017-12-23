Man dies after crashing into tree in Waco

A man died Saturday morning after he crashed his 2011 Ford Explorer into a tree, Waco police said in a press release.
Police said the man crashed his vehicle into the tree around 11:15 a.m. Saturday in the 9300 block of Chapel Road.
Officers and EMTC found and identified the man as Robert G. Ohpirne.
Ohprine was transported to Baylor Scott & White-Hillcrest Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Witnesses told police Ohprine may have had some type of physical problem before the crash.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
