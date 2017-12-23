KCEN
Close

Man dies after crashing into tree in Waco

A man died Saturday morning after he crashed his 2011 Ford Explorer into a tree, Waco police said.

Paul Livengood, KCEN 10:52 PM. CST December 23, 2017

A man died Saturday morning after he crashed his 2011 Ford Explorer into a tree, Waco police said in a press release. 

Police said the man crashed his vehicle into the tree around 11:15 a.m. Saturday in the 9300 block of Chapel Road. 

Officers and EMTC found and identified the man as Robert G. Ohpirne. 

Ohprine was transported to Baylor Scott & White-Hillcrest Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. 

Witnesses told police Ohprine may have had some type of physical problem before the crash. 

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. 

© 2017 KCEN-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories