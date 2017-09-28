Man dies after detainment struggle with Temple Police

TEMPLE - On Thursday evening, at about 7:34pm, Temple Police Department responded to a disturbance call at the Waymon Manor Apartment Complex, located in the 1800 block of East Ave K.

In a press release from Temple Police spokesperson Shawana Neely, upon officer’s arrival, they made contact with a male subject whom they believed to be the person causing the disturbance. The subject was uncooperative with the officers and appeared to be under the influence of a substance. The officers attempted to detain the subject but he resisted officer’s attempts and started to struggle with the officers.

During the struggle the subject started showing signs of medical distress at which time EMS was immediately called to the scene. The subject was transported to Baylor Scott and White Hospital where he was pronounced deceased at 9:07pm.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the incident along with the assistance of the Temple Police Department’s Violent Crime Squad.

The name of the deceased will be released following notification of the next of kin.

