Waco police have identified the person who was seriously injured after being ejected from his vehicle Sunday morning on I-35.

Officials said around 7:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident on the southbound lanes under the Valley Mills Drive exit on I-35. The crash forced the southbound lanes of the interstate to close for three hours.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 2007 Nissan SUV and the male driver, 19-year-old Juan Rivera, ejected and laying on the shoulder of the roadway.

Rivera been transported to Hillcrest Hospital and has sustained massive life-threatening injuries and may not survive. He was the only person inside the SUV.

Waco police are advising all drivers to slow down, stay off their phones, and pay attention to your car and traffic around you.

