Man faces slew of charges dating back to May following arrest

BELLMEAD - When 51-year-old Russell Wayne Johnson was arrested this weekend by Bellmead Police, arrest warrants dating back May came back to haunt him.

Officers were called Saturday night to a home on Hogan Lane by the neighbors of a woman who said Johnson threw her down and strangled her. She said they started arguing after she refused to give Johnson any more beer and then hid the remaining beers she had.

Johnson left before officers arrived, but he returned to the scene and was taken into custody. Officers say he was in possession of marijuana at the time.

That incident landed Johnson in the McLennan County Jail on a charge of Assault Strangulation, but warrants from an incident from May mean he'll face more charges in court.

Officers say on May 29th they were called to a local medical facility about a woman who had been assaulted. She told investigators that Russell Johnson physically attacked her at a Bellmead hotel and took her phone. After the attack, she said, she was sexually assaulted and only allowed her to leave the room when he was with her. She told police she was able to escape after several days and checked into the medical facility. A warrant for Johnson was issued for Sexual Assault, Interference with an Emergency Phone Call and Unlawful Restraint.

