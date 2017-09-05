Man facing slew of charges after incident at Walmart

WACO - What started as a shoplifting charge for a local man ended in half a dozen charges, including Aggravated Assault of a Police Officer.

Police were called to the Walmart on Hewitt Drive just before noon on Monday after store security claimed to see Richard Wayne Lewis opening merchandise packages. When officers confronted Lewis, they say Lewis ran and got into a vehicle. That's when officers say Lewis tried to run over a police officer and began what turned into a chase that took the suspect and officers all the way to the 400 block of North Valley Mills Drive. During the chase, officers say, Lewis hit two vehicles on Hewitt Drive. Once stopped, Lewis was tased and taken into custody.

Lewis now faces charges of Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Assault of a Police Officer, two charges of Aggravated Assault, Evading in a Motor Vehicle and Possession of Methamphetamine for Thief. Lewis also had additional warrants out for his arrest.

