Man found dead in front yard of local home, police investigates

KILLEEN - Killeen police are investigating the death of a man who's body was found in the front yard of a home in the 300 block of North 56th street.
Officials said police received a call from a citizen around 6:15 a.m. to reports of a man sleeping in front of their yards.
The man was pronounced dead at 7:30 a.m. and an autopsy has been ordered.
Anyone with information about this information is asked to call crime stoppers at 254-526-8477 or go online anonymously at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com
