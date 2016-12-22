Man found dead in front yard of local home, police investigates

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

KILLEEN - Killeen police are investigating the death of a man who's body was found in the front yard of a home in the 300 block of North 56th street.

Officials said police received a call from a citizen around 6:15 a.m. to reports of a man sleeping in front of their yards.

The man was pronounced dead at 7:30 a.m. and an autopsy has been ordered.

Anyone with information about this information is asked to call crime stoppers at 254-526-8477 or go online anonymously at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com

