Man found dead, shot in head in Belton Lake

(Photo: Riess, Rebekah)

A man fishing in Belton Lake, Saturday morning, came across the body of a man shot in the head, according to the Bell County Sheriff's Office.





Sheriff's Deputies were called to Sparta Valley Park just before 8:30 a.m.





The fisherman found the body near 5155 Sparta Valley Park Road.





A justice of the peace pronounced the man dead at the scene. His body was sent to Dallas for an autopsy.





T.J. Cruz, with the Bell County Sheriff's Office, said it was unclear if the man shot himself or was shot by someone else.





The death is under investigation