KCEN
Close

Man found dead with gunshot wounds in Killeen Monday night

Abby Neese, KCEN 11:00 PM. CST January 16, 2017

Around 6:18 pm, Killeen police received a call that shots were fired in the 3200 block of Brownsville Drive.

When police arrived on scene, they found the body of a 31-year old male with gunshot wounds.

His body was sent to Dallas for an autopsy.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call crime stoppers at 254-526-tips (8477).

This is a developing story. We will continue to bring you updates as they become available.
 

(© 2017 KCEN)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories