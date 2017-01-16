Man found dead with gunshot wounds in Killeen Monday night

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

Around 6:18 pm, Killeen police received a call that shots were fired in the 3200 block of Brownsville Drive.

When police arrived on scene, they found the body of a 31-year old male with gunshot wounds.

His body was sent to Dallas for an autopsy.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call crime stoppers at 254-526-tips (8477).

This is a developing story. We will continue to bring you updates as they become available.



