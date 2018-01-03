Man found with gunshot wound near Killeen store

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

KILLEEN - Killeen police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting.

Officers were dispatched at 7:10 pm. to the Stop and Save store located in the 3200 block of Westcliff Road in reference to a call about a victim with a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, they found a black male injured. He was taken to Baylor Scott & White Temple with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said the victim is conscious and talking with officers.

