Man found with gunshot wound near Killeen store

KILLEEN - Killeen police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting.
Officers were dispatched at 7:10 pm. to the Stop and Save store located in the 3200 block of Westcliff Road in reference to a call about a victim with a gunshot wound.
Upon arrival, they found a black male injured. He was taken to Baylor Scott & White Temple with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officials said the victim is conscious and talking with officers.
