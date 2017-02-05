Man freed early by Obama now back in jail on another drug charge

US President Barack Obama speaks during his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois on January 10, 2017. / AFP / Nicholas Kamm (NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio man whose life prison sentence was reduced by President Obama is now back in jail after authorities say he crashed his car into another vehicle while fleeing officers from another drug deal.

68-year-old Robert Gill was ordered by a federal magistrate to be held without bail on Friday pending a hearing later this month.

Gill was arrested in 1990 and sentenced to life for a cocaine and heroin distribution conspiracy. While he was in prison he studied law and petitioned the president for a second chance. Gill's sentence was commuted by President Obama in 2015.

According to a report by the San Antonio Express News he has been working as a paralegal at a San Antonio law firm.

He is now charged with possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.

