Man in critical condition after shooting

HARKER HEIGHTS - A Harker Heights man is clinging to life following a shooting Tuesday night. He was found lying on the ground next to his car just after 8:30 p.m. on the 400 block of North Army Lane.

Police say the man was involved in an argument outside the Dollar General on the 400 block East Veterans Memorial Blvd. They believe the shooter followed the victim, then shot him. Once found, police officers started performing CPR on the victim until EMS arrived and transported the man to Scott and White Hospital. He is currently listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is being asked to call the police department at 254-953-5400, or Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS.

