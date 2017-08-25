Man in critical condition after shot in back

KILLEEN - Around 4:40 a.m., Killeen Police Department responded to multiple shots fired on the 5300 block of Allegany Drive.

Police arrived to one 32-year-old male shot in the back. The bullet is reported by Killeen PD to have come through the house wall from the outside.There were three adults and five children in the house at the time. The injured male was taken to the hospital and is currently in critical condition, Sergeant Wilt said.

There are no current suspects. There is a camera attached to the neighbor's home, Wilt said.

Detectives are on scene investigating.

