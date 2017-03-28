Man injured in golf cart crash dies

Police lights.

TEMPLE - A 92-year-old man who seriously injured in a golf cart v. motor vehicle accident near Temple died Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 2:49 p.m. Saturday occurred on SH 53 about 10 miles east of Temple in the community of Zabcikville. Police found Herman Kuhnert has suffered serious injuries and was transported to Baylor Scott & White hospital in Temple. He succumbed to his injuries and pronounced dead around 9:30 a.m.

An investigation found the Yaris was traveling east bound when a golf cart attempted to cross the highway from north to south in front of the Toyota. The golf cart failed to yield the right of way and was struck by the Toyota.

The driver of the Yaris was not injured and no charges are pending.

