Man killed during fight in Waco

WACO - A man was killed Monday night after getting into a fight in the 2300 block of Edna in Waco.

Police said the victim, Jeremy Dewayne James, 29, was in an argument with another person when the fight started.

Police said at least two people fired gun shots.

James was shot several times in the chest. He died at Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest.

Police have not named any suspects.

