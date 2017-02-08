System.Object

A man is dead after being struck by a van while riding his bicycle Wednesday morning at the intersection SH 95 and Mills Lane just a few miles north of Holland.

The accident happened around 6:00 a.m., according to a DPS official.

A 2014 Nissan van was traveling northbound on highway 95 when the bicycle ridden by 64-year-old Robert Fagner of Holland crossed the roadway in front of the van.

The driver and passenger of the van were not injured.

Fagner was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple by ambulance where he later died of his injuries.

There are no charges bending and DPS is investigating the crash.

