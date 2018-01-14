Man posts video of overcharging gas pump, clerk says he was paid back

TEMPLE, Texas -- A Central Texas convenience store is gaining attention on social media after a customer shared a video on Facebook claiming one of the station’s pumps overcharged him.

It happened at the Exxon/Temple Star Food Mart on S. 5th Street in Temple.

In the footage, which has been viewed more than 19,000 times on Facebook, the price on the gas pump display continues to rise even after the customer, Brandon Haudek, removes the nozzle and stops pumping fuel.

Channel Six reached out to the Temple Star Food Mart about the incident. Haudek actually profited from the ordeal, according to the station attendant. During the phone conversation, an employee claimed to have paid the customer back more than the amount he had been overcharged.

Station Attendant Joshi said the customer alerted him that he had been charged 20-21 cents extra from the pump. The attendant said he gave the customer a quarter.

Following the incident, the attendant told Channel Six that customers began showing him the Facebook video.

Joshi said no one else has come forward to him about a problem with the pump before or after the video was posted to social media. However, he also said the pump had not been checked since the video was posted and offered no word on when it would be inspected next.

Channel Six reached out to the customer who posted the video. The customer did not immediately respond to our inquiry. We wil update this story if we hear back.

