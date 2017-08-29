Man robs couple moving out of Waco home at gunpoint

System.Object

WACO - At approximately 7 a.m. Waco police officers responded to a call of an aggravated robbery in the 2100 block of Parrott Avenue.

Upon arrival, police were told a couple was moving out of a home when a male suspect used a handgun to rob them.

According to police, the couple was loading a trailer when the male suspect followed the male victim back into the home.

Police said the suspect wielded a handgun at the male victim and demanded money. The suspect then started to move towards the back of the home, and the male victim yelled for his wife to flee the home. The wife was not able to escape and the suspect then robbed her at gunpoint, Waco Police Sgt. Patrick Swanton said.

The suspect then fled the home and was last seen by a neighbor running away east bound, carrying the handgun with him, according to Swanton.

The suspect is described as being in his mid-20's, about 6-foot tall, thin-to-medium build and wearing a black cap with a green bill, black t-shirt, long faded blue jean shorts, black high-top sneakers, and white-rimmed sunglasses.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrest has been made.

