Man shot dead early Tuesday morning in Mexia

Close-up of emergency lights (Photo: Hemera Technologies, Getty Images)

MEXIA - The Limestone County Sheriff's Office was investigating a homicide that happened early Tuesday morning in Mexia.

Deputies responded to 3477 N. FM 39 in Mexia at 5:17 a.m. When they arrived, authorities said they found Dequincy Demond Dunn with a gunshot wound. First responders transported him to Parkview ER, where he was later pronounced dead.

Dunn's body was sent to Dallas for an autopsy.

The Sheriff's Department is investigating his death, with help from the Texas Rangers.

"No more details will be revealed at this time due to the sensitive issues that are critical to this investigation," Limestone County Sheriff Dennis Wilson said in a press release.

If you have any information that could help detectives with the case, please call the Limestone County Sheriff's Office at 254-729-3278 or Limestone County Crime Stoppers at 254-729-TIPS (8477).

