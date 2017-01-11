Man shot dead in Killeen driveway Wednesday night

KILLEEN - Killeen police are investigating a murder that happened near the airport Wednesday night.

Investigators said someone called 911 at 9:09 p.m. to report the sound of gunshots coming from the 6500 block of Taree Loop in Killeen.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot in a driveway. He was pronounced dead, just before 10 p.m.

There was no immediate word on if any suspects had been identified, and Killeen police said there were no witnesses other than the caller who heard the gunshot.

Killeen Police Spokeswoman Carroll Smith said more information would be provided late Wednesday night.

If you have any information about the homicide, please call Killeen Police at 254-501-8830.

