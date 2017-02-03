Man shot outside Temple Big Lots

Two men were shot outisde a Temple Big Lots. Photo: Emani Payne

TEMPLE - Editors Note: A previous version of the story stated two men were shot. Only one man was shot.

A man was shot outside Friday morning outside Big Lots located in the 2600 block of Thornton Lane.

Temple Police Spokesperson said authorities responded to the scene around 10:40 a.m. to reports of the shooting.

Witnesses said they saw two Asian males and two Black males arguing at the scene.

Police later determined that there is one Asian male suspect and one black male victim.

Officials said the victim had been taken away from the scene in a personal vehicle and the suspect fled in an unknown black vehicle.

Authorities later found the victim had been dropped off at Baylor Scott and White Emergency Room with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the arm.

Temple Police Department's General Investigations Unit are currently investigating the crime.

Anyone with information about the offense is asked to contact Temple Police at 254-298-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

(© 2017 KCEN)