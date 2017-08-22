Man stabbed, killed overnight in Hillsboro

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

HILLSBORO - A Hillsboro man was stabbed to death early Tuesday morning near the corner of Walnut and Waco Street.

Hillsboro DPS received a call about the unresponsive person. Officials identified the victim as 21-year-old Glendaryl Rajon Montgomery.

According to DPS, Investigators found witnesses to the stabbing as well as video evidence from surrounding business. Officials believe the stabbing was the result of an altercation of a backpack.

Officials said around 5:59 a.m., a 25-year-old male person of interest was detained in the 1000 block of Old Bynum Road in Hillsboro.

Texas DPS Public Safety Crime Scene Unit is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Vicars with the Hillsboro DPS Criminal Investigation Unit at 245-582-8406.

