Man Stops In Waco While On National Park Journey

WACO- Mikah Meyer is on a mission to be the youngest person to ever visit all the National Parks in America. He made a stop in Waco to visit the Mammoth National Monument, marking down park 130 out of 417.

The 3 year journey that start in April of 2016 will take him to some of the most beautiful places in the United States. And he's doing it all while living in a van. He has also quit his job to dedicate all his time to his goal. But the journey itself means more to Mikah than breaking a world record. He's doing it all to honor his late father who died of cancer.

Mikah says roadtrips were a family tradition and says his father died before retirement, not allowing him to visit some of the places he's always wanted to see. He is funding the whole journey through his life savings and through donations from people worldwide.

To help Mikah continue his journey cross country, you can donate at tbcmikah.com

