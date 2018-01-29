Man struck, killed by car in Killeen

Police lights (Photo: KVUE.com)

Killeen police are investigating the death of a man after he was struck and killed by a car Sunday night in the 1500 block of West Central Expressway.

Around 8:19 p.m., officers were dispatched for a welfare concern for a man walking in the roadway on the service road near the Willow Springs Exit, officials said.

Officers found an injured man and a blue Nissan Sentra when they arrived at the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian was walking westbound in the inside lane when the male was struck by a 2015 blue Nissan Sentra that was traveling westbound in the inside lane of the service road.

The man was transported to Carl R. Darnall Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

He was pronounced dead at 10:15 p.m. by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.

The victim’s identity is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

© 2018 KCEN-TV