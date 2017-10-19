Man wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a 7-year-old child, KPD says

The Killeen Police Department asked for help Thursday locating Antione Latrell Williams, who was wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The department's Special Victims Unit was investigating him after allegations were made by a 7-year-old child, according to Killeen Police Chief of Staff Erich Morsbach.

That investigation led a warrant to be issued Wednesday.

Morsbach said Williams might be driving a black Nissan Sentra with Texas license plate JVW1488, and he frequently travels between Killeen and Lubbock.

If you know where Williams might be, investigators urge you to call the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8830 or submit an anonymous Crime Stoppers web tip by clicking here.

View photos released by police below:

