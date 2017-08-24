Margarita and Salsa Festival moved indoors due to rain expected from hurricane

One of Waco's largest music events will be moved indoors due to the threat of heavy rain in Central Texas resulting from Hurricane Harvey's anticipated weekend landfall along the Texas coast.

The 2017 Margarita & Salsa Festival will go on as planned -- just inside rather than outside the Extraco Events Center.

"The decision to move the concert indoors to the Extraco Show Pavilion will allow us to enjoy the concert as planned despite the rainy forecast," CEO of the Extraco Events Center Wes Allison said.

The event will feature margarita and salsa tastings, along with live entertainment from country artists Cody Jinks, the Randy Rogers Band and Jon Wolfe.

The festival will begin Saturday, Aug. 26 at 6 p.m. inside the Extraco Events Center in Waco. For additional updates or to purchase tickets, click here.

As always, you can find the latest weather conditions and live radar by clicking here.

© 2017 KCEN-TV