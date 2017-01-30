Recreational marijuana becomes legal in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Recreational marijuana is officially legal in Maine as of Monday; adults 21 years and older can now possess two-and-a-half ounces of weed.

They can also legally grow up to six mature plants and 12 immature plants.

The Gold Room in Portland will be the site of a victory celebration Monday night. Supporters of Legalize Maine and those with the Yes on 1 campaign will attend a private event called "The End of Prohibition" party. However, not all those close to the issue are in favor of the new law.

The owner of Full Bloom Hydroponics and Gardening Center, which also houses the Cannabis Seed Bank of Maine, is an established and licensed provider of cannabis seeds and immature plants who urges education to his clients. While the owner, Zachary Dulac, says the legalization does open up his business's market and calls and orders have been increasing, he worries the state rushed into something it's not ready for.

Dulac is concerned recreational marijuana will eventually push out the medical marijuana industry and destroy the livelihoods of those growers. If that happens, he worries children under the age of 21 will not get the medical cannabis they rely on, especially if the oversight of recreational marijuana is officially passed over to the bureau of alcoholic beverages and lottery operations.

"If the recreational becomes so popular, do they stop the medical end of it?" he asked. "Are patients going to be forgotten? Is it just going to be about the weekend party versus truly helping someone, maybe a little girl that has seizures."

For now, Dulac says he is looking forward to the money being spent on cannabis products locally and returned back into the local economy here in Maine.

Copyright 2016 WCSH