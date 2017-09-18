KCEN
Marlin Highway re-opened after semi overturned

KCEN 2:40 PM. CDT September 18, 2017

WACO - Around 5:40 a.m. Monday morning, at the 1600 block of Marlin Highway in Waco, a semi-truck overturned spilling scrap medal and debris along the road. 

The Waco Police Department responded to the incident, instantly closing all lanes to clean up the highway.

Sargent Thomas of Waco PD has warned commuters to take an alternate route as Marlin Highway will be closed in both directions for at least one hour. 

There were reports of minor injuries but no other information has been given at this time. 

The scene was cleared and all lanes re-opened around 9:40 a.m Monday morning.

