Marlin mayor gives update on water problem

MARLIN - The city of Marlin alerted its residents about a decision to spend money on water filters for the city’s water plant.

Marlin Mayor John Keefer said the water plant started to have issues with one of the filter banks six weeks ago. Keefer said they turned the filters off to avoid being in violation with TVEQ and are still running on the second set of filters.

“They were not passing the integrity test which normally is a simple fix,” Keefer said in a Facebook post. “The water plant staff tried to fix the issue but it would work for a little bit but then would not pass the next text.”

A technician from the filter manufacture was sent out to look at the filters and they were not able to fix them. After a few filters were sent to the manufactures, they concluded that those filter on that rack had a manufactured defect.

Keefer said the manufacturer told them they would replace the filters at no charge to the city. Both banks will be back up and running when they are received in the next 10 days.

The city also had a concern in the water plant in a process of treating the water. They needed to inject a certain chemical to control the PH level in the water. After consultation with the manufacturer as to how high they could take the PH level for the filters, they recommended they could take to a 12. However, the city took them to an 8.4.

When the city took it to that level, the manufacture stated, due to our hardness of our water they can’t take it that high and it could damage the filters.

“Let me say at this time we are not having any problem in those filters and they are passing all integrity test daily,” Keefer said. “Since the manufacture told us that we could take it to a 12 and the damage may have been done, they gave the city a onetime offer that they would split the cost of filters if we choose to change them out.

Keefer said it was not an easy decision for the city to make because the filers were less than two0years old, but they may start having an issue before the life span ended. He thought it would be the best decision to authorize the purchase of the filters.

“If we choose to not change them now and they fail in a year or two, we would have to cover the whole cost of the filters,” Keefer said. “When it comes to spending the citizen’s money, I take it very personal and want to make sure that we make the best decision.”

A whole bank of filters coast approximately $200,000 with the over from the manufacture to cover half the cost at almost $98,000.

“This was not an easy decision for the city or myself to make but in the end, we felt it was the best one to avoid any future failure of filters,” Keefer said.

