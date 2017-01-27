Mart HS girl's basketball coach goes for 600th win

Coach Hoffman going for her 600th win. (Photo: KCEN)

MART - Many of our area’s basketball teams hit the hardwood Friday night, but for one team, a win would be one for the record books.

The Mart Panthers have a tradition of winning and that’s no different for their girls’ basketball coach, Jerry Hoffman.

Hoffman has been coaching for 32 years and a head coach for 29 of them. She said her first coaching job was at Rosebud-Lott.

“I took the job as a middle school coach and wound up being the varsity coach,” Hoffman said.

Now in her sixth year at Mart, her three seniors are finishing a road they first started traveling together when they were in the seventh grade.

Senior Guard Capurnika Galbert said Hoffman is beyond a coach to the team.

“For her to help us so much through the years we’ve gone through, I mean, it’s a really great thing,” Senior Guard Brennan Bain said.

Bain also said it means so much, not only to the seniors but the whole basketball team.

Like most high school gyms, there’s a sign welcoming fans and visitors alike to the home of the Panthers. However, Mart fans are hoping that this sign doesn’t just welcome the visitors from Riesel, but hoping it will welcome a landmark 600th win for the girl’s Coach Hoffman.

The win would be a feat that only 22 coaches in Texas High School girls’ basketball have been able to accomplish.

Hoffman said she did not thing she would get to this point.

“I thought at some point, I’d be married and I’d have a family and like many coaches do, have to make a decision to put their family first,” she said.

But for Coach Hoffman, she’s had support from her husband to keep her going for the last 14 years. Her husband is Mart’s Athletic Director and Football coach Kevin Hoffman, who assures the historic 600th win is happening.

“To win number 600 at a small school like this,” he said. “The atmosphere is going to be electric here tonight and she’s going to get it done.”

Coach Hoffman said she didn’t even realize until a couple of days ago that this win would be her 600th so she is really excited about it.

