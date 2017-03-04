Massive 7-alarm fire destroys North Dallas condo

(Photo: Courtesy of David Muscari)

DALLAS -- Firefighters continue battling a massive blaze at a four-story complex.



Officials said firefighters have been at the scene for more than 12 hours. Dozens of people are losing their homes, forced to find somewhere else to go. The American Red Cross is saying that 100 people were displaced.



Shortly before 11:30 p.m. Friday, firefighters were called to the Preston Place condominium complex in the 6200 block of West Northwest Highway, near Preston Road

The fire escalated to a 7-alarm fire Saturday morning. More than 100 firefighters were called to the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.



One person was sent to the hospital, but officials say that person is expected to be okay. According to officials, 89-year-old Jacqueline McDonald has been unaccounted for, and crews are searching for her location.





McDonald has gray hair and brown eyes. She stands 5’6″ tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She also has dementia and may be confused.



If anyone knows the location of Jacqueline McDonald, they are asked to call 911 or call the Dallas Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 214-671-4268.



