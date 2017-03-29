Massive holes create hazard, headaches for Temple residents

Hole causing headache for residents. (Photo: KCEN Editor)

TEMPLE - Massive holes are ripping through streets of one Temple neighborhood and residents say they're tired of it.

People living on Valleyview Drive say they've been dealing with the holes for over two years, and that their cries for help to the city have gone unanswered.

Residents say when the holes first surfaced the city claimed it was because of their water spring, erosion and not having underground drain pipes. They say the city then put out cones to alert drivers in the area and promised to come back and do more.

However, people in the area say that promise hasn't been fulfilled. They say they've called and emailed the city about the three holes multiple times and haven't heard back. Neighbors are growing frustrated saying it's not only a major eye sore but also a huge hazard for the children and elderly people living on the street.

"You don't know what day you might drive and end up in the hole yourself or not be able to get home because the whole thing has cracked open" says Temple resident Beatrice Kinard.

"I'm concerned because there are children living around here and I don't want them to get hurt" says Temple resident Allison Hall.

The city released a statement about the problem saying in part:

"Over the next week or two we will be repairing the current street failure by removing materials and installing different materials to attempt to reroute underlying soil and water conditions. We expect the work to be complete by mid- April. If this solution is found not to be the ultimate fix we will continue to address failures as they arise."

