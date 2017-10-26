If you’re driving on I-35 in Waco Friday night, you will notice something a little different.

The lights on Baylor University’s Pat Neff Hall tower and McLane Stadium, along with the I-35 bridges will “Go Purple” as dusk for observation of the 30th anniversary of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The color purple is a symbol of peace, courage, survival, honor and dedication to ending domestic violence.

Domestic violence shelters have served nearly 70,000 victims in one day alone, according to the National Network to End Domestic Violence. One in four women will be the victim of domestic violence at some point in her life.

If you are in an abusive situation, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or TTY 1-800-787-3224.

