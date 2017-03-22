McLennan County Commissioner Will Jones arrested

WACO - McLennan's County Commissioner Precinct 3 Commissioner was arrested Tuesday.
Republican Will Jones turned himself in at the McLennan County Jail, the Department of Public Safety confirmed.
His arrest stems from a Texas Rangers investigation requested by the McLennan County District Attorney's Office.
The investigation found Jones offered a gift to a public servant. And, he was charged with a Class A misdemeanor.
Precinct 3 includes the northern part of Waco and parts of Bellmead, along with Elm Mott, Woodway, West, Ross, Leroy, Lacy Lakeview, and Gholson.
© 2017 KCEN-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs