McLennan County Commissioner Will Jones arrested

WACO - McLennan's County Commissioner Precinct 3 Commissioner was arrested Tuesday.

Republican Will Jones turned himself in at the McLennan County Jail, the Department of Public Safety confirmed.

His arrest stems from a Texas Rangers investigation requested by the McLennan County District Attorney's Office.

The investigation found Jones offered a gift to a public servant. And, he was charged with a Class A misdemeanor.

Precinct 3 includes the northern part of Waco and parts of Bellmead, along with Elm Mott, Woodway, West, Ross, Leroy, Lacy Lakeview, and Gholson.

