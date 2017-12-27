McLennan County Flu cases rise by 48 percent in one week

. (Photo: NBC News)

Flu cases continue to rise in McLennan County as the Waco-McLennan County Public Health district released its latest numbers Wednesday.

Last week, Channel Six reported Flu cases had increased by more than 400 percent in the county. From late October to mid-December, Flu cases increased from 204 to 1041 cases.

The number of cases continues to be a growing trend as the number of cases reported in the week ending at December 22 with 1,541 cases – a 48 percent increase from the previous week.

Weekly cases by the numbers - McLennan County

week ending 12-22-17 1541 cases WEEK ENDING 12-15-17 1041 CASES WEEK ENDING 12-8-17 338 CASES WEEK ENDING 12-1-17 303 CASES WEEK ENDING 11-25-17 204 CASES

Case numbers are combined information on reports of Type A, Type B, and Influenza-Like Illness from healthcare providers and schools.

Week ending in 12-22-17 reports

Type A: 639

Type B: 211

ILI: 654

Non-Differential: 37

According to the Health District, Flu season typically does not peak until January or February.

People who are experiencing Flu symptoms, including a fever, are advised to avoid contact with others. Basic hand and cough hygiene will also slow the spread of the Flu virus.

