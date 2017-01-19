Medical examiner: Loncar died of 'toxic effect of cocaine'

Brian Loncar. Photo: Brian Loncar & Associates

DALLAS - Brian Loncar, the prominent North Texas attorney who died just days after his daughter committed suicide, died after an apparent drug overdose, News 8 has learned.

The Dallas County medical examiner said Loncar’s cause of death was “the toxic effect of cocaine.” Secondary causes of hypertension -- abnormally high blood pressure -- and heart disease were also listed.

His manner of death was “accidental," according to the medical examiner.

Loncar was found dead in a car outside his law offices in Dallas on Dec. 4, just two days after the funeral for his 16-year-old daughter, Grace.

Grace Loncar took her own life on Nov. 25 after bouts with depression. The family first said Brian Loncar had died of a heart attack.

Loncar's wife, Sue, started the Grace and Brian Loncar Foundation in the days after Brian's death, to help families battling similar issues of depression and grief.

Loncar, 56, specialized as the lead attorney in a civil litigation law firm. He was billed as “The Strong Arm” in a series of well-known TV commercials that have aired in North Texas for years. Loncar & Associates was founded in 1988, and now has several offices across Texas and serves 7,000 clients per year, according to the firm’s website.

